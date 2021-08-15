Ola Electric Scooter to debut today; here's how you can attend the launch event

Ola Electric will launch its much-awaited e-scooter at 2 pm on August 15. Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal had said that all details regarding the e-scooter such as specification and price will be revealed at the launch event. Aggarwal also revealed that Ola Electric's upcoming e-scooter will be called the 'S1 Scooter'.

The bookings for the scooter had opened on July 15, 2021. Ola Electric's e-scooter had received over 1 lakh reservations within the first 24 hours of opening of bookings, making it the most pre-booked scooter in the world. Ola Electric is now going to launch the S1 Scooter exactly one month later on August 15.

How to attend Ola Electric e-scooter event

Ola Electric's launch event will be streamed online and will be free for all those interested to watch. Ola Electric has stated that the launch event of the e-scooter can be watched on the firm's YouTube channel or on Ola Electric's official website.

The e-scooter will be manufactured at the Ola 'Futurefactory'. The plant is currently being set up on a 500-acre site in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. The factory will have a capacity to manufacture 2 million e-scooters during its initial phase and up to 10 million units in the future.

Ola Electric has said that its e-scooter will have 'class-leading speed, unprecedented range, biggest boot space, global design and advanced technology at aggressive prices'. The e-scooter will run on a powerful motor that will be paired with a lithium-ion battery. The e-scooter's boot is expected to have enough space to fit two helmets.

Ola Electric e-scooter expected price

Ola Electric is yet to reveal the official price of its e-scooter. However, the price range is expected to be between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.2 lakh, according to a News18 report. The actual price of the e-scooter will be subject to state wise EV policies and FAME-II scheme of Centre. The e-scooter is expected to be home delivered to the customers once they make payment.

