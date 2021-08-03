Ola Electric scooters to launch on Aug 15

Ola Electric scooters will launch on August 15, said founder Bhavish Aggarwal. He said that the full specifications and details will be released soon. "Thanks to all who have reserved our scooter! Planning a launch event for the Ola Scooter on 15th August. Will share full specs and details on product and availability dates. Looking forward to it!" said Aggarwal on Tuesday.

(This story will be updated)