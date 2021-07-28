Ola expands ESOP pool to Rs 3,000 cr, allocates stocks worth Rs 400 cr to employees

Ride-hailing aggregator Ola has expanded its employee stock options (ESOP) pool to Rs 3,000 crore, with allocation of an additional Rs 400 crore worth stocks to employees in the run up to its initial pubic offering (IPO).

The company said the allocation rewards Ola’s high impact employees and will lead to long-term wealth creation for them.

“At Ola, we’re focused on creating the industries of tomorrow with the ambition to build globally competitive, high impact businesses at global scale. Our expanded ESOP programme, along with the fresh stock allocation of Rs 400 crore, enables our key talent to participate in the long-term wealth creation opportunities generated by their innovations and the impact they create. It will also reinforce their sense of ownership and align their growth with that of the company as we continue to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable mobility,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola’s founder and chief executive.

As per the company, over the last several months, it has seen strong recovery in its ride-hailing business as customers look for safer ways to move. Ola has invested significant resources in customer safety, including frequent fumigation, temperature checks and more, the company said.

Ola aims to move towards sustainable mobility through its ride-hailing platform as well as through advanced electric vehicles manufactured at its Futurefactory.

Aggarwal-led Ola Electric is the latest entrant in the EV market. The company's first product, Ola Electric Scooter's pre-launch booking was thrown open to the public two weeks back at a token amount of Rs 499. The company surpassed the record 1 lakh registrations within 24 hours. The new battery-powered scooter is expected to come with confirmed segment-leading features such as app-based keyless access, the biggest-in-class boot space, and the segment-leading range.