Ola installs hyperchargers at BPCL pumps; to be free for use till June

Ride-hailing firm Ola has begun rolling out hyperchargers at major Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) pumps as well as residential complexes across cities, according to the company’s CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. Aggarwal also said that more than 4,000 such points will come up through next year.

He added that these hyperchargers are being installed across India and that they will be made operational in 6-8 weeks. The Ola boss said that once operational, these hyperchargers will be free for use for all customers till the end of June next year.

“Hypercharger roll out has begun across cities. At key BPCL pumps as well as residential complexes. 4,000+ points up through next year. We’re installing across India and will make them operational in 6-8 weeks. Will be free for use till end June 22 for all customers,” Aggarwal tweeted with a couple of pictures.

Ola Electric retweeted Aggarwal’s tweet and wrote, “India, we’re charging ahead to the future! Are you ready?”

With its hypercharger network, Ola aims to take electric vehicle charging to the next level. “Automated, multilevel charging and parking systems in popular areas across multiple cities ensure you’ll easily find a place that’s always up for charging,” as per the Ola website.

It further states that standalone chargers will also be instaled across key malls, IT parks and popular locations across India to ensure charging on-the-go. These chargers are being built by Ola partners.

The Bengaluru-based firm has said that the home charger will come bundled with the scooter and would not require installation. Access to Ola hyperchargers will only be limited for Ola’s customers.

