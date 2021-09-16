Ola sold e-scooters worth Rs 600 cr in a day, says Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal said on Thursday that the company sold e-scooters worth Rs 600 crore in a day. The sale of S1 and S1 Pro started on Wednesday at 5am. At the end of the day Aggarwal said that the company sold four scooters per second.

“At 600 Cr, Ola sold more than the entire 2W industry put together yesterday!,” said Aggarwal. He also took to Twitter to quote Bob Dylan’s ‘The Times They Are a-Changin’ to ‘those in industry who feel EV revolution is not real’.

"At 600Cr, Ola sold more than the entire 2W industry put together yesterday!," said Aggarwal.

After delay of a week, Ola e-scooters were finally on sale on Wednesday. “Floodgates to the revolution are truly open! We’re selling 2 scooters every second! India is rejecting petrol and choosing electric,” Aggarwal had tweeted later in the day, subsequently stating, “Correction, it’s now 4 scooters sold per sec”.

"Correction, it's now 4 scooters sold per sec," Aggarwal tweeted.





The company was to begin the sale of scooters from September 8, however, it had to delay it by a week due to technical glitches on its website.

Ola's S1 and S1 Pro scooters are priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999, respectively (ex-showroom including FAME II subsidy and excluding state subsidies). The scooter comes in 10 colours with in-house developed 8.5 KW motor and 3.97 kWh battery packs.

Additionally, the Ola CEO was all praise for the PLI scheme for the auto industry announced yesterday. He said that the auto PLI will transform India into a global EV hub. He added that India is ready to reject petrol and fully commit to electric. The Rs 26,058 crore PLI scheme for automobile sector and drone industry is expected to bring in investments of over Rs 42,500 crore in five years and lead to incremental production of over Rs 2.3 lakh crore. The scheme will incentivise the global supply chain for advanced automotive technologies and enable the country to shift to environmentally cleaner electric vehicles.

