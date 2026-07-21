Old commercial vehicle in Delhi? PARIVARTAN scheme offers incentives to upgrade to BS-VI, EVs

The Delhi government has approved the PARIVARTAN (Programme for Accelerated Renewal and Incentivisation of Vehicle Assets for Reducing Transport Air Pollution and Network Emission) scheme, a major initiative aimed at replacing old, polluting commercial vehicles with cleaner BS-VI and electric vehicles (EVs).

The scheme, approved by the Delhi Cabinet, is expected to benefit over 2.07 lakh commercial vehicle owners in the capital by offering financial incentives to upgrade their fleets. The move comes as Delhi continues to battle poor air quality and seeks to reduce emissions from ageing trucks and buses.

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Speaking after the Cabinet meeting, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the initiative would help reduce pollution while modernising the city's commercial transport sector.

"The PARIVARTAN scheme will encourage owners of old commercial vehicles to shift to cleaner BS-VI and electric vehicles. It is an important step towards reducing pollution and creating a sustainable transport ecosystem for Delhi," Gupta said.

What is the PARIVARTAN scheme?

PARIVARTAN is a vehicle replacement programme designed to encourage owners of old commercial vehicles to switch to cleaner BS-VI-compliant or electric vehicles. It is part of the government's broader efforts to reduce transport-related air pollution.

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Benefits for vehicle owners

Eligible applicants can avail themselves of multiple incentives, including:

Road tax exemptions

Registration fee waivers

Manufacturer discounts

Interest subsidies on vehicle loans

Other financial incentives notified by the government

These benefits are intended to lower the cost of replacing ageing vehicles with cleaner alternatives.

BS-VI or EVs

Yes. The scheme allows eligible owners to replace their old vehicles with either BS-VI-compliant vehicles or electric commercial vehicles, depending on their operational requirements and eligibility.

Why is Delhi introducing this scheme now?

Older commercial vehicles contribute significantly to particulate matter (PM) and nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions. By encouraging fleet replacement, the government aims to improve air quality, especially during winter months when pollution levels typically spike.

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How will this affect transport operators?

Fleet operators could benefit from lower maintenance costs, better fuel efficiency and compliance with current emission norms. Newer BS-VI and electric vehicles may also improve operational efficiency over the long term.

When will the scheme come into effect?

The Delhi Cabinet has approved the scheme. Detailed operational guidelines, eligibility criteria and the application process are expected to be notified by the government before implementation.