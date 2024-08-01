Optimistic about EVs; can bring hybrids if market demands: Mahindra's Anish Shah

As automobile manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra continues to focus on expanding its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio, the company will not be shying away from bringing hybrids into the domestic market if the market demands, the company’s top officials said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

“If there is a very strong consumer demand for hybrids or other power trains, we can get that at a reasonable timeframe as well. So, from that standpoint we've been pretty confident in terms of where we are positioned right now,” said Shah.

Related Articles

His statement came as hybrid sales outpaced that of EVs over the past few quarters.

Despite a decline in EV sales, Shah is optimistic regarding the growth of electric vehicles in India.

According to Shah, globally, some markets experience challenges with electric vehicle (EV) adoption due to inadequate charging infrastructure. Conversely, in places like Norway, where more than 90% of vehicles are electric, and in China, where the extensive network of chargers supports significant EV growth, the presence of robust charging infrastructure has clearly facilitated higher EV adoption rates.

“From an India standpoint, the primary benefits are one, it has a direct impact on emissions. And that emission impact will have major benefits for our cities that have a higher pollution level today. And second, it has a direct impact on fuel cost reduction, which is again a big part of the fuel bill that the country is concerned about, even from a geopolitical standpoint. So these are two things that EV really does set that the other products can’t today, and therefore EVs will be the game to play. And that's the reason why governments around the world have been incentivizing EVs,” says Shah.

According to Shah, to drive faster adoption of electric vehicles, the charging infrastructure must improve at a faster pace.

As the company expands its EV portfolio, the company will reach 1,00,000 EV units in capacity by FY25. “When we finished FY25, the current year, we would have added about 100,000 capacity for our electric vehicle. That capacity sits in M&M and doesn't sit in MEAL (Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited), but it's for the electric SUVs, which are under warranty. And then we add another 100,000 units as we get to the end of FY26. But we can, you know, kind of phase that out as we so broadly, as we end this year, we'll be ready with 100,000 capacity for born electric. But they are a part of the Mahindra & Mahindra capacity for electric SUVs,” says Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO (Auto and Farm Sector), M&M Limited.

The company has earmarked an investment of ₹12,000 crore for its electric vehicle portfolio.

Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra’s net profit fell 5.3% (YoY) in Q1 of FY25 to Rs 2,613 crore, as against Rs 2,759 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

The company’s revenue from operations, however, witnessed a 12.02% YoY growth of Rs 27,038.79 crore in the first quarter of current fiscal year from Rs 24, 137.19 crore in the same quarter a year. The company cornered a 21.6% market share in the SUV segment, thus retaining the poll position, whereas in LCVs

Responding to Business Today regarding LCV (light commercial vehicles) outlook, Jejurikar said that the company expects LCVs to witness growth in the second half of this year. “It's been a difficult year for the segment. Last year was a negative quarter. But typically, we see pickups, a lag, growth in tractors, you start seeing rural spending first translating into tractors and then ;LCVs. Hopefully, we should start seeing growth in the second half on the LCVs,” said Jejurikar.