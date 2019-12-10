scorecardresearch
Passenger vehicle production increases by 4.06% in November: SIAM

Passenger vehicle production for November stood at 290,727 vehicles

Passenger vehicle production in India rose 4.06% during November, a report by an industry body showed on Tuesday, signalling a potential recovery of the sector hurt by a crippling slowdown in demand.

Passenger vehicle production for November stood at 290,727 vehicles, the report by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers said.

Sales of passenger vehicles were only marginally lower at 263,773 vehicles, compared with 266,000 vehicles last year, the report showed.

