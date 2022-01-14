Passenger vehicle sales dip 13% to over 2.19 lakh units in Dec: SIAM

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) stated on Friday that 219,421 passenger vehicles were sold in the month of December, which is a dip of 13 per cent from 2,52,998 units in December 2020. Over 10 lakh two-wheelers and 28,111 three wheelers were sold in the same period, it stated.

Two-wheeler sales fell 11 per cent to 10,06,062 units from 11,27,917 units in December 2020.

Over 7.26 lakh units of motorcycles were sold in December as against 7,44,237 units in December 2020, amounting to a decline of 2 per cent. Scooter sales were also down 24 per cent from 3,23,757 units in December 2020 to 2,46,080 units last month.

When it comes to the October-December period of this fiscal, passenger vehicle sales dropped 15 per cent from 8,97,908 units in the corresponding period the year before to 7,61,124 units last year.

Two-wheeler sales also dropped 25 per cent in the same quarter to 35,98,299 units as compared to 47,82,110 units in the corresponding period the year before.

Commercial vehicles, however, saw a marginal increase from 1,93,034 units in October-December 2020 to 1,94,712 units in the quarter under review.

Vehicle sales across categories during the third quarter declined year-on-year by 22 per cent to 46,36,549 units from 59,46,283 units.

