scorecardresearch
News
Auto
Passenger vehicle sales down 6% in February: SIAM

Feedback

Passenger vehicle sales down 6% in February: SIAM

As per the latest data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two-wheeler sales stood at 1,037,994 units in February 2022, while three-wheeler sales came in at 27,039 units in the said month.

Passenger vehicle sales in India fell 6% year-on-year (YoY) to 2,62,984 units in February from 2,81,380 units sold in the same month last year, auto industry body SIAM said on Wednesday. Passenger vehicle sales in India fell 6% year-on-year (YoY) to 2,62,984 units in February from 2,81,380 units sold in the same month last year, auto industry body SIAM said on Wednesday.

Passenger vehicle sales in India fell 6.53 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 2,62,984 units in February from 2,81,380 units sold in the same month last year, India's auto industry body the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers or SIAM said on Wednesday. 

Two-wheeler sales stood at 1,037,994 units in February 2022, while three-wheeler sales came in at 27,039 units in the said month, SIAM said.

(More details to follow...)

TAGS:

BT TV