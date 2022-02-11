Passenger vehicle sales in India dip 8% YoY to 2,54,287 units in Jan: SIAM

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India declined 8.05 per cent to 2,54,287 units last month, auto industry body SIAM said on Friday. Passenger vehicle sales in January 2021 stood at 2,76,554 units.

As per the latest data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two-wheeler sales fell 19.38 per cent to 14,82,483 units as against 18,39,046 units sold during the same time last year.

Three-wheeler sales also dipped 7.11 per cent to 67,938 in January 2022 from 63,423 in the same period last year.

Also Read: Top selling cars in Jan 2022: Tata Motors sees highest-ever PV, EV and SUV sales

Total passenger vehicle exports, however, increased 9.6 per cent to 40,787 in the month from 37,187 units in the same duration last year. The production increased 2.1 per cent to 3,03,834 units from 3,10,334 units in the same month last year.

In the October-December period of this fiscal year, passenger vehicle sales declined 15 per cent to 7,61,124 units from 8,97,908 units in the year-ago period.

Two-wheeler sales during the December quarter dropped 25 per cent to 35,98,299 units as compared to 47,82,110 units in the same period a year ago.

However, commercial vehicle sales saw a marginal increase at 1,94,712 units in the quarter under review against 1,93,034 units in October-December 2020. Vehicle sales across categories during the third quarter declined year-on-year by 22 per cent to 46,36,549 units from 59,46,283 units.