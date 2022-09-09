Passenger vehicle sales jump 21% in Aug to 2,81,210 units: SIAM

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India grew 21 per cent in August, 2022. According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, SIAM, the Passenger vehicle (PV) sales were at 2,81,210 units this August, against 2,32,224 units in August 2021.

Over 1,33,477 units of passenger cars were sold in August 2022 against 1,08,508 units in the year-ago period. The Utility car dispatches rose to 135,497 units last month, against 112,863 units in the same month last year.

Two-wheeler sales were up by 16 per cent at 1,557,429 last month, compared to 1,338,740 in August 2021. Scooter sales surged 10 per cent at 5,04,146 units last month, as against 4,60,284 units in August 2021.

Motorcycle sales rose 23 per cent at 10,16,794 units in August 2022, as compared to 8,25,849 units in August 2021.

Total sales across segments saw rise of 18 per cent to 18,77,072 units in August 2022, from 15,94,573 units in August last year, SIAM said.

Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said “In August 2022, sales in the Passenger vehicle segment stood at 2.8 lakh units, Two-wheelers posted sales of 15.6 lakh units, while Three-wheeler segment posted sales of just 38,000 units. While good monsoon and the upcoming festive season is likely to increase demand, SIAM is keeping a close watch on the dynamic supply-side challenges. High CNG prices is a big challenge for the industry and we keenly look forward to the kind interventions and support from the Government.”



