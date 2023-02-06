Passenger vehicle sales rise 22% on-year; Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai top PV sellers: FADA

FADA passenger vehicle retail sales data: Passenger vehicle (PV) sales went up by 22 per cent year-on-year to over 3.40 lakh units in January 2023 from over 2.79 lakh units in January 2022. Automakers like Maruti Suzuki India and Hyundai Motor emerged as the top passenger vehicle sellers in January 2023, according to the latest Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) data.

Maruti Suzuki sold 1.50 lakh passenger vehicle units and commanded a market share of 44.10 per cent in January 2023. Hyundai Motor, on the other hand, sold 45,799 PV units and commanded a market share of 13.46 per cent in the same period. In January 2022, Maruti Suzuki sold over 1.28 lakh units and Hyundai sold 37,946 units.

They were followed closely by automakers such as Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kia Motors India, and Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

Passenger Vehicle OEM January 2023 (in units) Market share (in %) January 2022 (in units) Market share (in %) Maruti Suzuki India 1,50,046 44.10% 1,28,350 46% Hyundai Motor India 45,799 13.46% 37,946 13.60% Tata Motors 45,061 13.24% 34,568 12.39% Kia Motors India 19,297 5.67% 9,824 3.52% Toyota Kirloskar Motor 10,941 3.22% 11,351 4.07%

As per FADA President Manish Raj Singhania, the passenger vehicle segment saw a rise in sales due to good enquiry, healthy bookings, improved supplies, and lesser waiting periods for some models.

Singhania said, “The passenger vehicle segment continues to perform well with growth of 22 per cent y-o-y, 10 per cent from January 2021 and 8 per cent from the pre-COVID month of January 2020. While good enquiry, healthy bookings, and improved supplies are helping aid this segment, it is the entry-level sub-segment that is still feeling the pinch. Apart from this, while the waiting periods for some models have come down, compact SUVs, SUVs, and luxury vehicles continue to witness minimum waiting of 2-3 months.”

Meanwhile, overall vehicle sales saw a 13.56 per cent yearly rise from 16.08 lakh units in January 2022 to 18.26 lakh units in January 2023. Singhania said that while the overall retail sales rose by around 14 per cent on-year, it was still down by 8 per cent when compared to the pre-COVID month of January 2020. He added, “All categories were in green with 2-wheeler, 3-wheeler, passenger vehicle, tractor and commercial vehicles growing by 10 per cent, 59 per cent, 22 per cent, 8 per cent, and 16 per cent respectively on y-o-y basis.”

