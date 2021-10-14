Passenger vehicles sales fall over 40% in Sept amid rising costs, chip crunch

India's overall domestic passenger vehicle sales fell 41.2% to 160,070 units from 272,027 units a year ago in September, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data showed on Thursday.

The sales dropped as high commodity prices and semiconductor crunch aggravated problems for automakers. Domestic passenger vehicle sales dropped 30.7% month-on-month to 1.60 lakh units in September, the auto industry body's data showed further.