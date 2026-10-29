Planning to buy a new car? Automakers plan fresh price hikes in coming months

Hyundai Motor India Managing Director and CEO Tarun Garg said the automaker was closely monitoring commodity prices and would consider an increase before January if cost pressures persisted. The company is already planning a price increase in January.

“We are just watching it very closely, and sooner or later, if these things remain the same, we will definitely have a price increase,” Garg said during the company's post-earnings media conference call. “In any case, in January, we will take the price increase. So we will see if there's a need to take a price increase before that. As of now, we will try to restrain.”

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Hyundai has so far absorbed a significant portion of the increase in input costs, expecting commodity prices to ease as geopolitical tensions subside. However, that relief has not materialised. The sequential impact of commodity costs was around 250 basis points, according to the company.

Maruti Suzuki, meanwhile, has already raised vehicle prices three times and is planning another increase over the next six months, Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said during the company's second-quarter media conference call.

“We are doing everything possible to mitigate the impact of price increase. We have already increased prices three times,” Takeuchi said, adding that the carmaker is planning fresh price hikes over the next six months.

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Both automakers are looking at ways to contain costs and protect profitability. Maruti Suzuki is working on internal cost efficiencies and tighter expenditure controls, while Hyundai is seeking to maintain pricing discipline by keeping discounts in check.

Hyundai's discounts have declined from 3.2% to 2.9%, Garg said, adding that the company does not expect an overall increase in discounts after the festive season. Newly launched models, on which discounts are currently zero, are helping offset discounting elsewhere in its portfolio.

For both carmakers, the timing and extent of further price increases will depend on how commodity costs evolve.