Porsche Cayenne Turbo available for pre-booking in India; clocks 100kph in 4.1 seconds

The brand new Porsche 2018 Cayenne Turbo is open for bookings. The company has announced that its third generation Cayenne Turbo can be booked across dealerships in India. The car will be available at showrooms in June along with the standard Cayenne which will also be launched later this year. This is also the first Cayenne model range in India to have an e-hybrid and a standard variant.

The Cayenne Turbo comes with a 550hp, 4.0-litre petrol V8 engine and achieves the maximum torque of 770Nm between 1,960rpm and 4,500rpm. The car comes with a top speed of 286kph and can reach to 100kph from a standstill in just 4.1 seconds. The engine will give better performance than its predecessor as it generates 30hp more power and takes 0.4 seconds less to race to 100kmph.

Porsche India Director Pavan Shetty commented and praised the Cayenne for being one of the most popular models to date and said that he was hopeful the third generation would offer greater versatility and more performance than ever before.

The Cayenne Turbo comes with various inbuilt features which the company claims will take the experience to another level. The SUV comes with various services and smartphone apps - the Porsche Connect, My Porsche, Apple CarPlay etc. The new Voice Pilot - the online voice control service - will enable the driver to direct Voice Pilot by just saying the name of the destination or place. The person wouldn't need to type down the address and hence can always keep his/her eyes on the road.

The new Cayenne comes with sporty and comfortable front/ rear seats and has elevated side bolsters. These can be folded down in 40:20:40 ratio and offer 160mm of fore/aft adjustment. They can also be adjusted in 10 different positions for the backrest angle (to 29 degrees). The car, depending upon the model, offers luggage capacity between 745 litres and a maximum of 1,710 litres.

The 2018 Cayenne Turbo comes with Adaptive Air Suspension and new technologies like rear-axle steering and an innovative brake system. Adaptive air suspension, with the use of three-chamber technology, is adjusted to suit the driving mode and situation.

The optional rear-axle steering, which is available for the Cayenne models for the first time, enhances drivability and performance.

A unique combination of a cast-iron brake disc and a ceramic coating (tungsten carbide) gives the Cayenne Turbo an innovative brake system. The system ensures better responsiveness and high fading stability. The brake disc maintains its glossy nature even after a long service life courtesy of the new surface coating.

The aluminum body of the new Cayenne makes it 65kg lighter than its predecessor. The all-new Porsche Cayenne Turbo will arrive in India as a CBU and will be priced at Rs 1.92 crore. The performance SUV will take on the likes of Range Rover SVR, BMW X5 M, Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 and the Maserati Levante.