Pure EV unveils electric motorcycle ecoDryft in India to take on TVS, Honda

Pure EV, a Hyderabad-based company that makes electric two-wheelers, has unveiled its first commuter electric motorcycle, the ecoDryft. The company claims this product was designed, developed, and manufactured in India. The company claims that there is no electric motorcycle that cater to the Indian commuter segment, which represents 80 per cent of all motorcycles sold in India and more than 50 per cent of all two-wheelers sold in the country. Pure EV also has an existing line-up of electric scooters. In terms of competition, the ecoDryft will have to go neck and neck with the likes of TVS and Honda, in order to attract the commuter segment.

Pure EV ecoDryft Availability

Pure EV has promised that the ecoDryft electric motorcycle will be launched at a competitive price in the commuter motorcycle segment. The pricing will be announced in the first week of January 2023. The company has deployed demo vehicles for test drives at its outlets across India. The motorcycle will be available in four colors: black, grey, blue, and red.

Pure EV ecoDryft Performance

It has a top speed of 75 kmph and a range of up to 135 km on a single charge. The vehicle is powered by a 3.0 KWH battery that is patented and AIS certified, developed by Pure EV. According to Pure EV, product engineering has been done to provide a stable and comfortable ride experience at a speed of 75 kmph. The ecoDryft motorcycle comes with a patented AIS 156 certified battery, which is designed to work in tough environmental conditions, according to PureEV.

Motorcycles dominate the two-wheeler segment in India with a 65 per cent market share. PureEV claims that 75 percent of the market share belongs to the commuter segment motorcycles that appeal to cost-conscious and reliability-dependent Indian consumers.

Rohit Vadera, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PUREV Startup, said the company is focusing on brand building and launching new versions of its existing products. The vehicle will be competitive on a total cost of ownership basis for the average consumer who uses a commuter motorcycle. The company is working on upgrading its sales and after-sales service network to support higher sales and brand loyalty.

The CEO added that sales and after-sales service are crucial to the success of the company and its products. Pure EV has a growing network of sales and service outlets across the country and plans to continue expanding this network to support customer needs. The company has a strong focus on customer satisfaction and aims to provide a seamless experience for customers.

