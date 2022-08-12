PV production reaches 3.58 lakh in July; Maruti Suzuki top seller: SIAM

Passenger vehicle production reached 3,58,888 in July this year versus 3,33,369 in the same period last year, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data. The data further illustrated that Maruti Suzuki India has emerged as the segment leader with production of 1, 26,431 units in July, followed by Hyundai Motor India at 33,700 units in the same period.

On the segment-wise sales front, 1,43,522 units of passenger cars were sold in July 2022 versus 1,30,080 units in the same period last year. 1,37,104 units of utility vehicles (UVs) were sold in the month of July versus 1,24,057 units in July last year. 13,239 units of vans were sold in July 2022, up from 10,305 units sold in the same period.

On the exports front, passenger cars logged in exports of 35,639 units in July 2022 while UVs logged in exports of 18,269 units in the same period. Vans, on the other hand, reported exports of 165 units. Top selling PV models (upto 5 seats) were Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno, Dzire, Alto, Spresso, Hyundai’s Aura, Elite i20, Grand i10 and Santro and Renault Kwid during the time period.

On the three-wheeler front, total sales of 31,324 units were reported in the same time period compared to 18,132 units in the same period last year. 22,427 passenger carriers were sold in July whereas 6,663 goods carriers were sold in the same period. 1,814 e-rickshaws and 420 e-carts were sold in the same period.

Total 13, 81,303 units of two-wheelers were sold in the period. These figures comprise 4,79,159 scooters, 8,70,028 motorcycles/steep-throughs and 32,116 mopeds.