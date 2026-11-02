Range Rover’s new SUV is inspired by Rajasthan. Check price, variants and features

The Sawai Jaipur edition features a rose-tinted exterior and Ecru interior, referencing Jaipur’s famed pink architecture. The Sawai Jodhpur edition uses a soft blue exterior with Liberty Blue carpets and matching leather-bound interior finishes, while the Jaisalmer edition reflects the desert city’s golden character.

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Each edition gets 23-inch 'Champagne' alloy wheels, an 'Atlas Silver' exterior pack and Range Rover branding with 24-karat gold-plated surrounds. A personalised plaque bearing the edition name and '1 of 6' lettering is also part of the package.

Powertrain and performance

All three editions are powered by a 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine that produces 395 kW (about 530 bhp) and 750 Nm of torque. The SUV comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

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The vehicle is configured as a four-seater, underlining its focus on rear-seat luxury rather than outright practicality.

An India-focused bespoke series

The Sawai Collection is Range Rover’s third India-specific Bespoke series, following the SV Ranthambore and SV Masara editions. The new collection positions the Range Rover SV among the most expensive SUVs on sale in India.

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Land Rover has not indicated plans to expand production beyond the 18-unit run. Buyers can choose from the three city-themed editions, each carrying the same ₹4.90 crore ex-showroom price in New Delhi.

The launch reinforces the growing demand for highly personalised, limited-run luxury vehicles in India, with Range Rover using local cultural themes to create a distinctly Indian collector’s edition.