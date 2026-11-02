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Range Rover’s new SUV is inspired by Rajasthan. Check price, variants and features

Range Rover’s new SUV is inspired by Rajasthan. Check price, variants and features

Rajasthan’s royal cities now have a place in Range Rover’s most exclusive Indian collection — and only 18 buyers will get to own one.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 11:18 AM IST
Range Rover’s new SUV is inspired by Rajasthan. Check price, variants and features The launch reinforces the growing demand for highly personalised, limited-run luxury vehicles in India.

Land Rover has launched the exclusive Range Rover SV Sawai Collection in India at ₹4.90 crore (ex-showroom, New Delhi), according to a NDTV report. The ultra-luxury SUV is limited to just 18 units worldwide and draws design inspiration from Rajasthan’s Jaipur, Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.

The collection comprises three bespoke versions — Sawai Jaipur, Sawai Jodhpur and Sawai Jaisalmer — with only six examples of each. Developed through Range Rover Bespoke, the editions pay tribute to the architectural heritage, artistry and cultural identity of the three cities.

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The Sawai Jaipur edition features a rose-tinted exterior and Ecru interior, referencing Jaipur’s famed pink architecture. The Sawai Jodhpur edition uses a soft blue exterior with Liberty Blue carpets and matching leather-bound interior finishes, while the Jaisalmer edition reflects the desert city’s golden character.

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Each edition gets 23-inch 'Champagne' alloy wheels, an 'Atlas Silver' exterior pack and Range Rover branding with 24-karat gold-plated surrounds. A personalised plaque bearing the edition name and '1 of 6' lettering is also part of the package.

Powertrain and performance

All three editions are powered by a 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine that produces 395 kW (about 530 bhp) and 750 Nm of torque. The SUV comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

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The vehicle is configured as a four-seater, underlining its focus on rear-seat luxury rather than outright practicality.

An India-focused bespoke series

The Sawai Collection is Range Rover’s third India-specific Bespoke series, following the SV Ranthambore and SV Masara editions. The new collection positions the Range Rover SV among the most expensive SUVs on sale in India.

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Land Rover has not indicated plans to expand production beyond the 18-unit run. Buyers can choose from the three city-themed editions, each carrying the same ₹4.90 crore ex-showroom price in New Delhi.

The launch reinforces the growing demand for highly personalised, limited-run luxury vehicles in India, with Range Rover using local cultural themes to create a distinctly Indian collector’s edition.

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Published on: Nov 2, 2026 11:18 AM IST
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