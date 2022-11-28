Royal Enfield Himalayan 822cc bike to be unveiled at India Bike Week 2022: All you need to know

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is well-known for its attractive appearance and powerful engine. However, ever since the 650cc twins hit the market, customers have been waiting for the twin-cylinder Himalayan.

The twin Himalayan is the work of Pune-based custom bike builder Auto Engina and will be unveiled at the India Bike Week 2022 motorcycle festival in Goa on December 2-3, as per a report by Times of India.

In actuality, Auto Engina has created the world's first and only 822cc Himalayan by combining two 411cc engines to form a parallel twin with a unique crankcase. The 411 Himalayan engine produces 32 Nm of torque and 24 horsepower. It is expected that the 822 will generate much more power, probably around 45 hp.

The company is currently working on the new Himalayan 450, which will be equipped with a brand-new gasoline engine. It will be equipped with a six-speed transmission and a 450cc liquid-cooled engine with about 40 hp.

When it comes to engine architecture and technology, the Himalayan 450 is expected to mark a significant shift for Royal Enfield. The brand-new engine may represent a departure from the long-stroke, torque-biased engines that Royal Enfield has long used, and a slipper clutch is also anticipated for the Himalayan 450. The current 411 is likely to be replaced by the new 450. The launch is anticipated for the first half of 2023.

