Royal Enfield reveals new Super Meteor 650 bike; view images, other details

Royal Enfield has finally unveiled the new Super Meteor 650 bike at the EICMA 2022. The new bike is the third 650cc bike introduced by the brand after the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. The Super Meteor 650 gets the same 648cc parallel-twin engine that’s been used in the other two motorcycles. Unlike, the other two bikes, the new Meteor 650 has been given a cruiser design language, in line with its younger sibling, the Meteor 350.

Super Meteor 650 Colours

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 in the Solo Tourer variant and will be available in five colourways - Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Grey, and Interstellar Green. The Super Meteor 650 Tourer is the grand tourer variant and it will be available in two colourways - Celestial Red and Celestial Blue. The price and availability of the bike in India haven’t been revealed yet.

Super Meteor 650 Design

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 in two variants

One of the main aspects of a cruiser is its riding position. And the Super Meteor is as far as it gets under the 700cc segment. The bike comes with a fully feet-forward foot controls, a low scalloped seat, and wide pulled-back handlebars. Royal Enfield claims all these design changes will let the rider feel they are part of their motorcycle.



Super Meteor 650 Chassis

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Chassis is all-new

The bike has been created in conjunction with Harris Performance, the all-new chassis provides a low centre of gravity for high-speed stability and easy manoeuvrability, according to Royal Enfield. USD forks, LED headlamps, a TBT navigation system and redesigned engine covers are some of the notable additions.

Super Meteor 650 Accessories

The bikes will get an extensive list of accessories, including bar end mirrors, deluxe footpeg, solo finisher, LED indicators, machined wheels, deluxe touring dual-seat, touring windscreen, passenger backrest, deluxe footpegs, longhaul panniers, touring handlebar and LED indicators.



Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd. said, “We have always had a differentiated approach to building motorcycles and our new cruiser, the Super Meteor 650, is the next evolution of this approach. Inspired by our own long distance riding experiences and those of our customers, we have built the Super Meteor to be absolutely enjoyable to all senses. The engine is super refined and responsive and offers relaxed part-throttle experience at highway-plus speeds, the riding ergonomics are fine-tuned to offer a leisurely, yet in-control riding experience, and the overall premium fit-finish of parts and materials evoke visual and sensory delight. The gorgeous silhouette and contours of the Super Meteor have been inspired by generations of cruisers from Royal Enfield, and are at the same time, familiar, yet absolutely distinct.”