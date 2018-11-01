Royal Enfield suffers production loss 25,000 bikes due to workers' strike

The two-wheeler segment of Eicher Motors, Royal Enfield, on Wednesday stated that it underwent a production drop of 25,000 bikes during September and October because of workers' strike at Oragadam plant, Chennai.

"Due to the strike, the loss of production for September and October 2018, is 25,000 motorcycles," the company stated in a regulatory filing. The facility remained running through October 2018, even when some of the workers remained away from work from September 24, 2018, it added.

Workers at the manufacturing facility were on strike last month asking pay increment, right to organise unions and for job security. However, the company said that the majority of workers continued to work and were sincerely engaged in production at the facility.

The company stated that its facility based forums will solve all concerns amicably and will remain engaged with associated officials.

