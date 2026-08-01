Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Greentech enters electric bus market, rolls out first 100 buses at Dolvi plant

"Very proud of my team at JSW Green Tech led by Sumit Mittal which has developed made in India electric bus for India's journey towards green mobility. Today was the launch of the first 100 buses at Dolvi steel plant of JSW Steel," Jindal wrote.

Established in 2024, JSW Greentech is the JSW Group's dedicated commercial electric mobility company, focused on accelerating India's transition to clean transportation. It plans to leverage the JSW Group’s scale and industrial capabilities to develop electric commercial vehicles.

Very proud of my team at JSW green tech led by Sumit Mittal which has developed made in India electric bus for India’s journey towards green mobility. Today was the launch of the first 100 buses at Dolvi steel plant of JSW steel. pic.twitter.com/ojmQF8Us5x — Sajjan Jindal (@sajjanjindal) August 1, 2026

The electric bus maker is setting up a greenfield manufacturing facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra spread across 90 acres. The upcoming plant will have an annual manufacturing capacity of 10,000 e-buses and 5,000 e-trucks.

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JSW Greentech says its technology platform is engineered in-house at its Pune R&D centre and is complemented by select global partnerships alongside deep localisation capabilities.

The deployment marks an important milestone for the JSW Group's efforts to strengthen its presence in sustainable mobility. The electric buses are expected to be used for employee transportation and other mobility requirements at the Dolvi facility. The introduction of the first 100 buses is expected to pave the way for wider deployment of electric mobility solutions across JSW Group's industrial operations in the coming years.

The launch also underscores the growing interest in the electric bus segment where the government offers several benefits through various schemes.

SML Mahindra, the newly acquired commercial vehicle subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), also plans to launch its maiden electric bus during the ongoing financial year.

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Switch Mobility, the electric vehicle arm of Hinduja Group-owned commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland, was India’s top selling electric bus maker for the financial year 2025-26. Switch Mobility sold 1,166 electric buses in FY26, followed by Gurugram-based JBM Auto and PMI Electro Mobility.

Pune-based Eka Mobility has also been gaining ground. It secured an order to deliver around 3,500 e-buses under the government’s PM E-Drive scheme.

However, several electric bus makers in India have partnered with Chinese companies for critical technologies. Hyderabad-based Olectra Greentech has a technology tie-up with China’s BYD. Besides battery cells, Olectra imports battery management systems (BMS) and some components of motors from China.

Similarly, KKR-backed PMI Electro has a technical collaboration with China’s Beiqi Foton Motor Co. PMI Electro bagged the biggest order of 5,210 electric buses under the Rs 10,900 crore PM E-Drive scheme.