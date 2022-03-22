SC permits registration of BS-VI light and heavy diesel public utility vehicles

The Supreme Court on Tuesday permitted registration of BS-VI light and heavy diesel vehicles used for public utility and essential services.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai directed that the authorities should not insist on production of court orders for the registration of vehicles in this category.

"We are of the considered view that the registration can be permitted in respect of BS-VI light and heavy diesel vehicles used for public utility and essential services. The registering authorities are directed not to insist on any order passed by this court to be produced for registration of such vehicles", the bench said.

The order was passed after perusing the report of advocate A D N Rao, appointed as amicus curiae, who told the court BS-VI light and heavy diesel vehicles used for public utility and essential services may be permitted to be registered.

The top court also dealt with a plea seeking relaxation for sale of BS-IV vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir on account of the curfew and internet suspension imposed in 2019 following the abrogation of Article 370.

The bench asked the applicant to approach the Jammu and Kashmir High Court for seeking the relief.

The order was passed while hearing various pleas including the PIL filed by Environmentalist MC Mehta, seeking permission for registration of BS-VI diesel vehicles.