scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
News
Auto
Semiconductor shortage to continue until mid-2022, says Nissan COO

Feedback

Semiconductor shortage to continue until mid-2022, says Nissan COO

"The pandemic has really disrupted the supply chain around the world and (the) automotive industry has been impacted much more than expected," said Ashwani Gupta, COO, Nissan.

"It will take some more time to get back to normal operations," Nissan COO said. "It will take some more time to get back to normal operations," Nissan COO said.

Japanese carmaker Nissan's Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta expects supply chain constraints and the global semiconductor shortage to continue until at least mid-2022, he said on Tuesday.

"The pandemic has really disrupted the supply chain around the world and (the) automotive industry has been impacted much more than expected ... it will take some more time to get back to normal operations," he said.

TAGS:

Videos