Skoda Auto Volkswagen India appoints Christian Schenk as Chairman

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) on Tuesday announced key appointments to the management board to "strengthen the leadership team in India and to capitalise on future growth opportunities."

Christian Schenk, Board Member for Finance and IT, Skoda Auto, will be the new Chairman of SAVWIPL. Piyush Arora joins the Board as Managing Director of SAVWIPL and Christian Cahn von Seelen will assume an Executive position on the Board of SAVWIPL as Executive Director – Sales & Marketing, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the appointments, Thomas Schäfer, CEO of ŠKODA AUTO, said, “In line with our vision to be the leading European automotive brand in India, I am delighted to welcome this group of seasoned professionals to bolster the leadership team in India.”



Piyush Arora, Managing Director, SAVWIPL, said, “This is an exciting time to join the Group. 2022 is slated to be the Group’s best year in India. I look forward to working with him to take the INDIA 2.0 story forward, further building on the strong momentum, while continuing on a sustainable growth path in the years ahead.”



Schenk had joined the Volkswagen-Group in 1999.

On the appointment as the new chairman, Schenk said, ”The Indian region has become a more and more important and strategically relevant pillar in the Volkswagen-Group and especially for ŠKODA. I am looking forward to this new challenge.”

Meanwhile, Christian Cahn von Seelen has been working with ŠKODA AUTO since 2011. He was responsible for India, China, North Africa and Russia and has been involved with the operations of the merged entity SAVWIPL right from the beginning.

