Skoda sales soar over 3-folds in July at 3,080 units

Skoda Auto India on Sunday reported over three-fold increase in sales in July at 3,080 units compared to 922 units in July 2020.

The surge in sales is fuelled by the launch of compact SUV Kushaq which will be one of the important growth drivers of the brand going forward, the Czech carmaker stated.

"Kushaq was launched with the vision of substantially growing our volumes in India, and it is very encouraging to see our plan taking shape. Despite a challenging environment, we have managed to have a really successful launch, which is in line with our strategic focus and volume expectations," Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said.

Moreover, the new launch has enabled the automaker to build a strong momentum across the value chain, he added.

"We are seeing a surge in dealership footfalls and customer enquiries. There is also a multi-fold increase in the requests for new dealerships from the dealer fraternity across India. We are pursuing an aggressive strategy of taking the ŠKODA brand to new and emerging markets across the country, with partners that share our vision of excellence and customer-centricity," Hollis noted.

He added that within a month of launch, Kushaq has already garnered close to 6,000 bookings and has created tremendous excitement among customers across the country.

While customer deliveries of the 1.0L trim of the compact SUV have started, the 1.5L variant will arrive in dealerships in August, followed by customer deliveries, Hollis said.

Skoda has also grown its network presence by almost 15 per cent in July 2021. The brand will be present in more than 100 cities across India this month, leading to more than 170 customer touchpoints including sales and after-sales facilities, the company said.

