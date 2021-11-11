Suzuki Motor Corporation profit down 70% to ¥15.7 billion in July-Sept quarter

Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, in its July-September quarterly result, has recorded net sales of ¥828.2 billion year-on- year (YoY), a fall of ¥16.7 billion (2.0 per cent), mainly due to production decrease on parts shortage including semiconductors and the impact of COVID-19.

Ordinary profit decreased by ¥44.3 billion (54.2 per cent) to ¥37.4 billion. Profit attributable to owners of parent company decreased by ¥36.8 billion (70 per cent) to ¥15.7 billion, partly owing to impairment losses on domestic land of ¥9.5 billion.

The Japanese auto giant's operating profit decreased by ¥29.0 billion (39.3 per cent) to ¥44.6 billion YoY, mainly owing to an increase in raw material prices in addition to production decrease.

The auto behemoth's automobile business saw net sales decrease by ¥26.6 billion (3.5 per cent) to ¥739.8 billion YoY, and operating profit decreased by ¥33.2 billion (47.9%) to ¥36.0 billion YoY, mainly owing to production decrease and increase in raw material cost.

The motorcycle business saw net sales going up by ¥7.3 billion (13.6 per cent) to ¥61.5 billion YoY. The operating profit became positive at ¥2.5 billion, mainly owing to the impact of the new Hayabusa launch and the continued improvement of the motorcycle business structure.

The company's marine business recorded ¥2.7 billion (12.6 per cent) growth in net sales to ¥23.9 billion YoY. Its operating profit increased by ¥1.2 billion (30.6 per cent) to ¥5.4 billion YoY, owing to the continued strong sales of outboard motors in North America.

Suzuki said its operating profit saw a decline YoY in Japan, Europe and Asia, mainly due to production decrease and increase in raw material cost.

The company said it's placing efforts to minimise the effect on production output arising from parts shortage, including semiconductors and to deliver as many products as possible to its customers.

"Therefore, with respect to full-year forecasts for FY21, we revised downward the sales volume and net sales figures. However, despite an expected decrease in production, operating profit is kept unchanged from the previous forecasts, taking into account the depreciation of Yen and cost reduction efforts," the company statement said.

Suzuki also announced an interim dividend of ¥45 per share, an increase of ¥8 YoY.

Suzuki's India subsidiary, Maruti Suzuki India Limited had recently recorded a steep 65 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its net profit for July-September at Rs 475.3 crore as the global shortage in the supply of electronic components and higher commodity prices hit the company hard. The profit was higher than Rs 440.8 crore recorded in the preceding June quarter.

The company's net sales rose 9 per cent to Rs 19,297.8 crore during the quarter under review. However, sales volume declined by over 3 per cent to 3,79,541 units from 3,93,130 units in the year-ago quarter, constrained by the shortage of electronic components.

While sales in the domestic market stood at 3,20,133 units, exports were at 59,408 units.