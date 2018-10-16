Tata Harrier bookings begin at Rs 30,000, deliveries to start in January 2019

Tata Motors has started receiving bookings for their upcoming SUV, Harrier. The car was first unveiled at the Auto Expo earlier this year. Interested buyers can book the car at a price of Rs 30,000 which will be refundable.

"Since its showcase as a concept at the Auto Expo 2018, the Harrier has made huge waves amongst the SUV lovers," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Business Unit President Mayank Pareek said. The bookings can be done on Tata Harrier's website or the nearest Tata Motors authorised dealership.

According to a report by Autocar India, dealers have suggested that the car will be launched in the first half of January next year and will go on sale later in the same month. Harrier will be the company's first launch with Impact Design 2.0 which will also be carried over to the premium hatchback codenamed 45X which will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20.

Tata Harrier will also be the first car to borrow the D8 architecture from Tata's premium subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover. While it's uncertain if the new car will go against mid-segment SUVs or compact SUVs, a recent price leak suggests that the five-seater Harrier will go against the likes of Hyundai Creta and Jeep Compass in terms of pricing. However, the size and the architecture of the car is most certainly a big plus for the car and if Tata manages to price it at the expected range of Rs 16 to Rs 21 lakh, the car can bite into both compact and mid-size SUV market share.

