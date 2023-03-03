Tata Motors announces 5 million production milestone

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors on Friday said that it has produced 5 million passenger vehicles since 1998 with the last 1 million achieved in past 2.5 years.

Tata Motors achieved the 1 million production mark in 2004, the second million in 2010 and reached the 3 million mark in 2015 and rolled out its 4 millionth car in 2020.

"Today marks a celebratory moment in the history of Tata Motors as we celebrate our 5-million production mark milestone. This journey, from each million to the next, has been one replete with its fair share of ups and downs. We have been changing India with every new product intervention," said Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility. "Every Innovation was with the idea of building the nation," he added.

Tata Motors was able to stride ahead from 4 million cars to the 5 million within three years, despite Covid-19 and semiconductor shortage crisis which plagued the global automotive industry.

"At Tata Motors, we remain committed to continuously innovate and be a leading stakeholder in moving the future of mobility ahead in India with safer, smarter and greener solutions. The brand is respected by its customers for bringing several new technologies and we express our gratitude for the tremendous support by our customers who have made this landmark achievement possible," Chandra added.

Also read: Elon Musk no longer world’s richest person; loses spot to LVMH’s Bernard Arnault

Also read: Pakistan economic crisis: Central bank hikes policy rate by 300 bps, highest in 27 years