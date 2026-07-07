Tata Motors announces massive discounts on EVs; Save up to ₹3.35 lakh on these models

Tata Motors has rolled out substantial discounts across its electric vehicle lineup for July 2026, with benefits reaching up to ₹3.35 lakh on select models. The offers are aimed at boosting sales and clearing inventory, particularly for pre-facelift and pre-update variants of several EVs.

The discounts include a combination of cash benefits, exchange or scrappage bonuses, loyalty rewards, and intervention benefits, with the exact offer varying by model and variant, according to RushLane.

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The biggest savings this month are available on the Tata Curvv EV, followed by the Harrier EV. The Nexon EV, Punch EV, and Tiago EV also receive attractive benefits.

Curvv EV

The Tata Curvv EV is being offered with total benefits of up to ₹3.35 lakh, making it the most heavily discounted electric vehicle in Tata's portfolio this month.

The offers apply to Curvv EV variants sold before the X Series update introduced in May 2026. Buyers can avail cash discounts of up to ₹3 lakh, along with other eligible benefits depending on the dealership and customer profile.

Harrier EV

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Tata's flagship electric SUV, the Harrier EV, is available with discounts of up to ₹2.75 lakh.

Unlike the Curvv EV, the Harrier EV does not receive a direct cash discount. Instead, the total benefit comprises intervention support of up to ₹1 lakh, loyalty bonus of up to ₹1 lakh, and exchange or scrappage benefits of up to ₹75,000, according to RushLane.

Punch EV and Tiago EV

The company is also offering significant discounts on pre-facelift versions of the Punch EV and Tiago EV.

The Punch EV Long Range variants receive total benefits of up to ₹1.45 lakh, while Medium Range versions are eligible for discounts of up to ₹1.25 lakh, depending on the trim level.

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Similarly, the pre-facelift Tiago EV gets benefits of up to ₹1.45 lakh. Long Range variants receive the highest offers, including cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and intervention benefits, while Medium Range variants receive comparatively lower incentives.

Nexon EV

Among Tata's bestselling electric SUVs, the Nexon EV receives the smallest discount this month. Customers can avail the benefits of up to ₹50,000, including a ₹15,000 cash discount and an exchange or scrappage bonus of up to ₹35,000, applicable across all variants.