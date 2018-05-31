Tata Motors to deploy 1,000 electric vehicles in Maharashtra

India's largest automobile manufacturer Tata Motors on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU)with the state government of Maharashtra to deploy 1,000 electric vehicles (EVs), comprising both passenger and commercial vehicles, in the state. Tata Motors will also facilitate setting up charging stations in the state that would be facilitated by group firm Tata Power.

The MoU adds to similar collaboration between private firms and state governments across the country to further electrification of transport. But it comes in the wake of recent reports that progress on deployment of state-run firm EESL's electric cars has been slow. In August last year, the firm which is spearheading EV mobility in the country, came up with its first tender of 10,000 cars and procured 500 cars from the two successful bidders, Tata Motors and Mahindra, by the end of the year. It has however been able to so far deploy only 250 of them--150 in Delhi and 100 in Andhra Pradesh. The main reason has been the lethargic pace of setting up charging points across the country -- there are only 200 of them for these cars in the country with half of them in Delhi alone. As a result, EESL has pushed back its plans to deploy the rest of the vehicles being procured under the first tender by nearly a year. There is a high chance that will mean a substantial delay in the second tender as well.

"Tata Motors is committed to the government's vision of e-mobility in India. We are excited to join forces with the government of Maharashtra towards this endeavour," said Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors after signing the MoU. "We are uniquely positioned to leverage the strength of our group companies to create an EV ecosystem. With our ready portfolio of EV offerings across our passenger and commercial vehicles, we are geared up to meet future requirements beyond the current tender commitments."

The company also delivered five of its e-Tigor cars that were part of the same EESL tender to the Maharashtra government.

"As part of our tender with EESL, we have already completed the production of 250 cars and initiated the execution of phase 2 orders. Today's delivery of 5 Tigor EVs by EESL to the Maharashtra Government has effectively paved the way for connecting our aspirations in the e-mobility space with the government's vision," Butschek said. "With Tigor EV, we have begun our journey in boosting e-mobility and will offer a full range of electric vehicles to the Indian customers. We continue to work in a collaborative manner to facilitate faster adoption of electric vehicles and to build a sustainable future for India."

While manufacturers, from Maruti and Hyundai to BMW, Mercedes and Jaguar Land Rover, have all said they have the technology to electrify their cars, inadequate charging infrastructure in the country is proving to be a real deal breaker. Like Tata Motors, companies are however increasingly getting into this area. EV startup firm Ather Energy, which is primarily working on launching a range of electric scooters, is also setting up a chain of charging points in Bangalore. The company is aiming to set up at least 60 of them by the end of this year so that a charging point is available to any consumer in the city at a 4 kilometre driving radius.

"We are happy to present Maharashtra with various EV charging stations that cover the wide expanse of the state ," said Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Power. "With these installations, Tata Power continues to pursue sustainable practices by using technology to provide Maharashtra customers access to energy-efficient options with ease."