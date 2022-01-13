Tata Motors global sales rise 2% to 2,85,445 units in Dec quarter

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Thursday reported a 2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise at 2,85,445 units in group global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, for the the quarter ending 31 December, 2021.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q3 FY22 were at 1,02,772 units, higher by 14 per cent over Q3 FY21, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

For all passenger vehicles, the global wholesales in Q3FY22 stood at 1,82,673 units, down 3 per cent as compared to the same period a year ago.

Global wholesales for JLR stood at 83,110 vehicles, including 13,928 units of CJLR -- a joint venture between JLR and Chery Automobiles, which is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR, the company further stated

Jaguar wholesales in the third quarter stood at 13,518 units, while that of Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 69,592 units, it added.

In domestic terms, Tata Motors had said its total passenger vehicle sales stood at 99,002 units as compared with 68,806 units sold the same period in the previous year, up 44 per cent.

Tata Motors scrip on BSE ended 1.04% higher at Rs 512.55 apiece on Wednesday.