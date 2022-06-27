Tata Motors is training workforce in electronic & electrical skills in EV push

Tata Motors is working towards re-orienting its existing workforce of mostly mechanical engineers towards acquiring electronic and electrical skillsets, too, as the automaker is seeing greater demand for alternate fuels, electric and connected vehicles among consumers.

The Tata Group company, one of the largest EV makers in the country today, is hiring laterally for these skills as well as picking up fresh talent from engineering colleges offering auto electronic and electrical courses, according to its CHRO Ravindra Kumar GP.

“But more importantly, we want to upskill and upgrade our large existing workforce. That’s going to be a far bigger effort across the industry. Otherwise, what do you do with the existing workforce? They have tremendous skills and automotive-industry knowledge, and just need reorientation from mechanical into electrical. That’s where our efforts are underway,” he told Business Today.

For instance, analytics and telematics are required to track movement, continuously monitor and diagnose a commercial fleet of vehicles on a handheld device. When it comes to EVs, he added, a better understanding of battery technology, battery management systems, electric motors controls and embedded software are required.

The manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses had a total employee strength of 52,351 as of March 31, 2022. This includes blue-collar, flexi blue-collar (includes temporary, trainees and third-party services), white collar, and flexi white collar (includes fixed-term employees).

Tata Motors is investing in CESS training across the organisation, extending beyond R&D and shopfloor roles, he added. “We have adapted ACES (Autonomous, Connected, Electric and Shared) vehicles to our focus. We call it CESS (Connected, Electric, Shared and Safe) vehicles. CESS is not limited only to electric vehicles, although it will be much more pronounced in that category.” It extends from the engineering and R&D teams, to sourcing to manufacturing, sales, service (including training dealer and service partners) and all the way up to senior management.

“While we can hire for a few skills like telematics and connectivity from adjacent industries, talent is not readily available outside and requires a lot of investment and upgradation of our workforce so that they don’t get outdated either. That’s been our effort – hire from colleges, adjacent industries, sometimes from competition and suppliers, as well as invest in our own people,” he said.

Last month, the homegrown automobile company announced that its subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited has signed a pact to potentially acquire a Ford India factory in Gujarat as it looks to boost its EV production. Recently, it announced a partnership with Amity University, Uttar Pradesh Lucknow campus to provide M Tech degree in EV technology to its employees working at the Lucknow Plant.

It reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 2,78,454 crore for FY22, up 11.5 per cent year-on-year. The company’s sales in the domestic & international market for May 2022 stood at 76,210 units.

Also read: Tata Motors taking right actions to navigate challenges: Chandrasekaran

Also read: Tata Motors partners with Amity University to provide degree in EV tech to employees