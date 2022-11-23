Tata Motors launches new Tigor.ev with range of 315 km, new colour; check price, other details

Tata Motors has launched the new Tigor.ev sedan with an extended range of 315 km (ARAI certified). The updated version also adds some new tech and features to the car. The Tigor.ev is now available in a new Magnetic Red color option. The new range of Tigor.ev starts at a price of Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Tigor.ev gets additions like leatherette upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheel, rain sensing wipers, auto headlamps and cruise control. It also offers more tech with smart enhancements like multi-mode regen, connected car technology- Zconnect, smartwatch connectivity, iTPMS and tyre puncture repair kit which will be offered as standard across the range.

New Tigor.ev Variants and Prices (All prices ex-showroom):



Tata Tigor.ev XE: Rs 12,49,000

Tata Tigor.ev XT: Rs 12,99,000

Tata Tigor.ev XZ+: Rs 13,49,000

Tata Tigor.ev XZ+ LUX: 13,75,000

Similar to the Nexon EV Prime, Tata Motors is extending a free of cost feature update pack to current Tigor.ev owners through a software update. Customers can get their vehicles upgraded with Multi-Mode Regeneration, iTPMS and Tyre Puncture Repair Kit. Additionally, the existing XZ+ and XZ+ DT customers can also get a Smartwatch connectivity upgrade. This service can be availed by visiting any Tata Motors’ authorized service center starting 20th December, 2022.

The new Tata Tigor.ev rear profile

The Tigor.ev delivers a peak power output of 55 kW and a peak torque of 170 Nm and is powered by a 26-kWh liquid-cooled, high energy density battery pack and an IP67 rated battery pack and motor to make it weather proof.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., “The EV industry is witnessing tremendous growth and is gaining popularity in the Indian market. With 50,000 Tata EVs on road and an 89% market share (YTD), we at Tata Motors are solely driving this shift with our extensive portfolio.”

The new Tata Tigor.ev interiors

Chandra claims that the Tiago.ev received a tremendous response as it garnered over 20K bookings in just a month since its launch. He further explained that the new version of the Tigor.ev has been updated with more tech and premium features. The company has been analysing the insights on the customer driving pattern received from the 600 million kilometers covered on Indian roads.

