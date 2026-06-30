Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles sees threefold jump in EV bookings after West Asia war

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has recorded a threefold jump in electric vehicle bookings after the West Asia war and rising fuel prices swayed car buyers to switch to EVs.

“The West Asia situation has catalyzed an inflection point for electric mobility… EV adoption is now expanding well beyond early adopters and enthusiasts. The mainstream customer has arrived. And this shift is already visible. Today, our EV bookings are over 3 times what they were a year ago,” Shailesh Chandra, managing director and CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said at the launch of the Sierra EV.

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The Sierra EV is Tata Motors’ second mid-size electric SUV after the Curvv EV, which could not generate enough volumes since its launch in August 2024.

The Tata Sierra EV comes with two battery pack options: a 63-kWh (kilowatt-hour) variant with prices starting from Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and a 75-kWh top trim priced upwards of Rs 22.19 lakh. Tata Motors claims the Sierra.ev delivers 510–530 km of real-world range (C75 cycle) for the 75-kWh battery pack and a certified MIDC range of 665 km. While bookings start on June 30, deliveries commence from July 15, 2026.

The Sierra EV will take on Maruti Suzuki’s maiden electric offering e-Vitara, Hyundai’s Creta EV, and the MG Windsor among others.

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“Today’s customer is approaching mobility with a far more evolved and considered mindset,” Chandra said. “Most importantly many of these customers never imagined their next vehicle would be electric,” he added.

Electric car sales soared to a record high in June led by Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, the country’s largest EV maker by volume.

The automaker’s EV arm, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, clocked EV registrations of 10,836 units in June, according to VAHAN data.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), the country’s second-largest EV maker, also saw a record 6,700 EV registrations in June.

SAIC Motor-backed JSW MG Motor India came third in the pecking order with 5,418 EV registrations.

Japanese carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd stood fourth with 1,736 EV registrations, followed by Vietnamese car giant VinFast.