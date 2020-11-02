Tata Motors' PV sales grow 79% in October; domestic sales rise 27%

Homegrown auto manufacturer Tata Motors on Monday reported an impressive double-digit growth of 79 per cent in its passenger vehicle (PV) segment. The company's domestic PV sales were 23,617 units in October this year as against 13,169 units in the same month of the previous year.

The company, in a press release, reported overall domestic sales of 49,669 units in October 2020, a rise of 27 per cent rise as compared to the corresponding month of the last year.

Tata Motors, in the commercial vehicle segment, sold 26,052 units in October 2020 as compared to 25,983 units a year ago.

However, commercial vehicle exports, at 2,420 units, rose 20 per cent in October this year. In October 2019, the auto manufacturer exported 2,019 units.

Passenger carrier sales dropped 56 per cent to 755 units as compared to 1,706 in October last year.

The I&LCV segment, on the other hand, witnessed the sale of 4,286 units in October 2020, a 12 per cent growth as compared to 3,832 units in October 2019.

The company's M&HCV sales were at 5,033 units, up by 3 per cent, as compared to 4,893 units sold in October last year.

