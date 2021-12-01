Tata Motors records 38% growth in PV sales at 29,778 units

Tata Motors on Wednesday reported a 38 per cent jump in the total passenger vehicle domestic sales at 29,778 units on a year-on-year basis, while the auto giant's total domestic sales grew 21 per cent at 58,073 units YoY.

In the passenger vehicle category, the company's internal combustion engine vehicle sales stood at 28,027 in November 2021 vs 21,228 in November 2020. It's a growth of 32 per cent YoY. In the electric vehicle segment, Tata Motor's domestic sales grew a whopping 324 per cent YoY to 1,751 units as compared to 413 in November 2020.

"Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for November 2021 stood at 62,192 vehicles, compared to 49,650 units during November 2020," a Tata Motors statement said.

In the commercial vehicle category, Tata Motor saw a 15 per cent jump in sales at 32,245 in November 2021 as compared to 27,982 in November 2020.

"Total MHCVs sale in November 2021 including M&HCV Truck, Buses and International Business stood at 9,505 units, compared to 6,340 units in November 2020," the company said.

Commercial vehicle exports saw the highest 124 per cent rise on a YoY basis at 3,950 units in November 2021 vs 1,764 units sold in November 2020. Small commercial vehicle category cargo and pickups saw no change at 15,747 units sold in November 2021.

Tata Motors sold 6,266 medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and 5,099 units of intermediate & light commercial vehicles, recording a 10 per cent and 27 per cent rise in sales YoY, respectively. Passenger carriers saw 73 per cent YoY growth in sales at 1,183 units.

The Tata Motors stock is trading Rs 11.25 or 2.45 per cent up at Rs 469.85 on the NSE today.

