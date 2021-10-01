Tata Motors records 55% sales growth in Q2 of FY22

Tata Motors announced on Friday that its total sales in domestic and international markets for the July-September quarter of this fiscal stood at 1,71,270 units compared to 1,10,345 units in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Domestic sales for the July-September quarter of FY22 stood at 1,62,159 units compared to 1,06,854 units in Q2 of FY21, growing at 52 per cent Year-on-Year.

The auto major sold 55,988 units in September 2021 domestically compared to 44,410 units in the same month last year, registering a growth of 26 per cent.

In the commercial vehicles category, Tata Motors sold 86,887 units in Q2 of FY22 compared to 55,453 in Q2 of FY21. Total medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales in Q2 Of FY22 stood at 19,865 units. Intermediate and light commercial vehicle sales accounted for 13,584 vehicles. The company sold 2,760 passenger carriers and 42,017 small commercial vehicle cargo and pickups during Q2 of the current fiscal.

Commercial vehicle exports grew at 155% year-on-year to 8,661 units in the July-September quarter of FY22 compared to 3,393 units in Q2 of FY21. While medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales grew at 118% in Q2 of FY22.

"Post the 2nd COVID wave, markets are witnessing gradual demand recovery across most segments led by M&HCVs with improving fleet utilisation levels, higher number of road construction projects awarded and improving cement consumption. International business continued the recovery momentum and grew by ~28% over the previous quarter and 155% over the same quarter last year (Q1 FY21)," said Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors Ltd.

"Semiconductor shortage continues to impact the auto industry globally. The impact of supply shortage due to restrictions in East Asia continued in September, leading to moderation of production and offtake volumes. The situation is fluid and we continue to work to mitigate the impact on our customer orders through an agile, multi-pronged approach." he added.

Tata Motors sold 83,933 passenger vehicles (PV) in Q2 of the current fiscal compared to 54,794 units in Q2 of last fiscal, reporting a sales growth of 53 per cent. The company sold 81,229 PV ICE (internal combustion engine) units in July-September 2021, recording a 48 per cent growth. "This growth has come on the back of demand recovery in the industry post the Covid second wave and a strong response to its 'New Forever' range of cars and SUVs," said Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd.

The firm sold 2,704 PV EV (Electric Vehicles) units in the July-September quarter of FY21, reporting a 193% Y-o-Y growth. "EV sales recorded nearly a three-fold growth with the rising acceptance and popularity of the Nexon EV and Tigor EV. Looking ahead, the demand for cars and SUVs is expected to remain strong in the forthcoming festive season; however, the supply situation for electronic components may continue to witness challenging times," Chandra added.

