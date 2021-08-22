Tata Motors releases teaser for upcoming SUV Tata HBX; expected price, engine, other features

Tata Motors on Sunday shared a glimpse of its upcoming micro SUV - Tata HBX. The automobile manufacturer shared a teaser of Tata HBX, indicating that the launch of the compact SUV is not very far away.

Tata Motors, which first unveiled the HBX concept at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019, decided to officially name the upcoming SUV as Tata HBX. The codename given to the car was 'Hornbill'.

Tata Motors, in a Twitter post, said, "It's Showtime! The most awaited SUV now has a name. Stay tuned. #TataMotors #HBX #ComingSoon".

From the teaser, it is evident that the company has followed the design cues from the HBX vehicle concept. Tata HBX will have Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) that look similar to the much bigger ones on the Tata Harrier and Tata Safari. Like the other models, it seems that the headlamp cluster will be below the DRLs.

The HBX will be Tata Motor's second vehicle which is based on the modular ALFA architecture. The first one was the Tata Altroz.

The teaser shows that the Tata HBX would offer "everything in one", hinting that the vehicle will have a versatile design. Tata HBX is likely to be priced aggressively and will compete with the likes of Mahindra KUV 100 and Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

Tata HBX is expected to arrive with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, the same one as on the Tata Tigor, Altroz and the Tiago. The automaker may give the option of a turbocharged 1.2-litre engine with the Tata HBX.

