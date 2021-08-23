Tata Motors reveals new mini-SUV — Tata Punch

Tata Motors on Monday announced the launch of its newest addition to its SUV line-up. Showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo as the close-to-production H2X Concept, Tata’s smallest SUV has been named the Punch, and is set to be launched in the coming weeks.

As the name suggests, Tata Punch has the capability to go anywhere. The vehicle punches above its weight and is light on its feet, while also being strong in its calibre.

The Punch is the second Tata model after the Altroz to be based on the company’s new-age ALFA architecture. It will be the most affordable SUV from Tata Motors and will sit below the Nexon in the company’s range.

The highly anticipated model carries elements that will attract the SUV-loving crowd such as H2X concept’s upright stance, chunky Harrier-like face and flared wheel arches. The Punch will also retain some of the styling cues seen on the H2X concept, including its funky tail-lights.

“With the perfect combination of stunning design, technology and driving dynamics, the Punch will come equipped with superlative features and an architecture that has proven its versatility in all forms. True to the SUV genes of all Tata Motors’ products and catering to the needs of customers who are looking for a compact city car with pure SUV characteristics, Punch will be the fourth addition to our SUV family, widening the range of options for all to choose from,” said Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, while unveiling the SUV.

The Punch packs a punch for SUV enthusiasts by providing ample cabin space, great drivability, segment leading safety and power packed performance. Moreover, the high seating position and its dynamic SUV design makes it a desirable choice for all SUV lovers.

Further, the Tata Punch is conceptualised to redefine the SUV segment and is designed for the next generation users, by offering a trendy urban SUV. It is all set to enter the market in the festive season and create a niche of its own.

