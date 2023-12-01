Tata Motors sells 74,172 units in November, PVs dominate automaker's sales

Automaker Tata Motors sold a total of 74,172 vehicles in November 2023 compared to 75,478 units sold in November last year. Of this, the company sold 72,467 units in domestic sales in November this year compared to 73,467 units sold in the same period last year, Tata Motors said in a company filing.

Tata Motors' passenger vehicles segment contributed a lion's share to the November sales logged by the automaker. A total of 46,143 passenger vehicles were sold in November this year compared to 46,425 PVs in the same period last year.

The sales of Tata Motors' commercial vehicles portfolio saw a decline of 4 per cent in November this year. Total 28,029 units of commercial vehicles were sold in this year compared to 29,053 units in the same period last year.

Founded in 1945 by JRD Tata, the company produces cars, trucks, vans and buses. Its subsidiaries include Jaguar Land Rover (UK) and Tata Daewoo (South Korea). At present, Tata Motors is trading 0.21 per cent down to trade at 704.75 apiece at the BSE and 0.20 per cent to trade at 705 apiece on the NSE.