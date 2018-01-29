Tata Motors to showcase 6 electric vehicles at Auto Expo

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors will showcase an extended range of six electric vehicles, in personal and mass mobility segments in the upcoming Auto Expo.

The company has already announced that it will present 26 smart mobility solutions across its passenger and commercial vehicles at the expo to be held from February 9-14.

These six electric vehicles will be among those exhibits.

"While we cannot comment on specifics, we can confirm that Tata Motors will indeed showcase an extended range of six electric vehicles, enabling personal and mass mobility, further reiterating our commitment to the government's vision for electrification by 2030," a Tata Motors Spokesperson said.

This year, the company's focus of the Auto Expo will be journey towards the future of integrated mobility solutions, outlining plans for the future of India's Smart Cities and its connected generation, the spokesperson added.

Tata Motors had bagged order from state-owned EESL to supply 350 electric cars, while rival Mahindra & Mahindra will supply 150 electric cars.

The company has rolled out the first batch of electric version of its compact sedan Tigor from Sanand plant to be supplied to Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL).

Commenting on the company's EV roadmap, Tata Motors CEO and Managing Director Guenter Butschek said, "Working collaboratively with the government to facilitate faster adoption of EVs, we at Tata Motors, are completely ready to drive the EV revolution and build a sustainable future for India."