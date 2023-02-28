Tata Motors unveils its first vehicle scrapping facility in India: Check details here

Tata Motors has unveiled its first registered vehicle scrapping facility in India – Re.Wi.Re or Recycle with Respect in Jaipur, Rajasthan. It has a capacity of scrapping 15,000 vehicles per annum.

It is developed and operated by Tata Motors’ partner Ganganagar Vaahan Udyog Pvt. Ltd. to scrap end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands, the company said in a statement.

While inaugurating the facility, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said, “The National Vehicle Scrappage Policy was introduced with the aim to promote circular economy by creating an ecosystem for phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles and to achieve a lower carbon footprint in the country by replacing them with greener and more fuel efficient vehicles. I congratulate Tata Motors for setting-up this quality facility that is at par with global standards. We are working towards positioning India as a vehicle scrapping hub for the entire South Asian region and need more such state-of-the-art scrapping and recycling units in India.”

According to Tata Motors, the Re.Wi.Re facility will use world-class and environmental friendly processes for the safe and sustainable dismantling of end-of-life vehicles.

The Re.Wi.Re facility is totally digital and paperless, with specific stations for the safe breakdown of components such as tyres, batteries, gasoline, oils, liquids, and gases. The vehicles are subjected to a thorough documentation and disassembly process prior to scrapping, as per the SOP for passenger and commercial vehicles.

Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said, "With globally benchmarked and optimised recycling processes, we intend to yield maximum value from the scrap for future use and minimise waste for the overall betterment. We appreciate the visionary efforts of Shri Gadkari ji in enabling the National Vehicle Scrappage Policy and look forward to setting-up Re.Wi.Re facilities across the country in collaboration with our partners. These decentralised facilities will benefit the customers, share the economic value generated, create employment while addressing the need of scrapping vehicles in every part of the country in an eco-friendly manner."

Also Read: Citroen-EC3 EV launched in India: Price, features

Also Read: Kia Seltos' 2023 facelift: Key things you need to know about colour, safety features and more