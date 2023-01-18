Tata Nexon EV price dropped, range increased after Mahindra XUV400 launch; check variant-wise pricing

Tata Motors is celebrating three years of the Nexon EV launch in India by announcing changes in pricing and enhanced range. The company is reducing the entry price of the electric car to Rs 14.49 lakh down from Rs 14.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). The company has also enhanced the range of the Nexon EV MAX variants to 453 km (MIDC). This range enhancement will be offered to current Nexon EV MAX owners through a software upgrade, at dealerships, from February 15, 2023. The move by Tata Motors comes just a day after Mahindra revealed the pricing of the new fully electric XUV400 SUV.

The company also launched a new Nexon EV MAX XM trim in the portfolio. The price of the new trim is Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant will come equipped with Electronic Parking Brake, Automatic Climate control, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with i-VBAC, Projector Headlamps with LED DRLs and LED tail lamps, Push Button Start, Digital TFT Instrument Cluster, ZConnect Connected Car tech with Smartwatch Connectivity and Rear Disc Brakes.

The top-end trim, Nexon EV MAX XZ+ Lux has been made more expensive at Rs 18.49 lakh. In addition to the features of the XM, it comes with Leatherette Seats with Ventilation, Wireless Smartphone Charger, Auto Dimming IRVM, Cabin Air Purifier, Electric Sunroof, 17.78 cm Floating Infotainment system by HARMAN with 8 speakers, 16-inch Alloy wheels, Hill Descent Control, Sharkfin Antenna, etc.

The Nexon EV Prime XM, which comes with features like the Projector headlamps and LED DRLs, Push Button Start, Digital TFT Instrument Cluster, Cruise Control, ZConnect Connected Car tech with Smartwatch Connectivity, Harman infotainment system, Automatic climate control, has now been repositioned at Rs 14.49 lakh.

Nexon EV Booking

Bookings for the entire Nexon EV line-up are open immediately. Deliveries of the new variant, Nexon EV MAX XM, will commence from April 2023 onwards.

Commenting on the rejig in the Nexon EV portfolio, Vivek Srivatsa, Head-Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “India’s #1 EV, Nexon EV has completed its third successful year. It is loved and trusted by over 40,000 customers and it has been driven over 600 million kilometres. On this occasion, we are committed to making sustainable transportation accessible to everyone, and this repositioning is a big step in that direction. Our smart engineering and government incentives have allowed us to achieve this disruption, maintaining the same high level of quality and service, our customers expect from us. With this, we are confident that more and more customers will make the switch to e-mobility."