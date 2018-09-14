Tata Nexon JTP performance edition in works, launch expected by 2020

A performance-oriented version of the Tata Nexon is on the cards. The hotter Tata Nexon JTP is in development and is expected to be launched by 2020. The news comes close on the heels of reports of Tiago JTP's launch sometime around Diwali this year, with Tigor's JTP performance edition coming soon after.

Last year, Tata Motors had formed a 50:50 partnership with Coimbatore-based Jayem Automotive to develop performance-oriented versions of its existing models. Jayem Auto specialises in developing performance variants of vehicles. The first glimpse of the joint venture's efforts was spotted at the Auto Expo earlier this year.

The Indian automaker has confirmed that its first car to bear the JTP monicker will be released within next eight weeks, and it will be one of the four launches lined up by the company for the festive season.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the Tata Tiago NRG launch event, Pareek reportedly confirmed that the Nexon will be part of the JTP line-up. The compact SUV was a part of the generation, along with Tiago and Tigor, which helped Tata Motors bounce back from a slump in sales figures. The Tata Nexon JTP is already in development and is expected to be released by 2020 alongside a Nexon facelift.

While there is no word on the technical specifications of the Tata Nexon JTP, it is expected to come with enough upgrades to separate it from the standard version. Given that it is expected to come to the markets in 2020, it will be powered by the BSVI version of BSIV-compliant 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. Jayem Auto could to optimise gear ratios on the five-speed gearbox to get more power out of the motor than the standard 110hp, which will in turn, require a stiffer suspension for better handling. On the outside, the Tata Nexon JTP is expected to don a body kit for a more aggressive look.