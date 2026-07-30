Tata Punch EV Facelift gets 5-star Bharat NCAP rating in crash tests; check safety features here

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Strong performance

In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the Punch EV scored 15.28 out of 16 points, while it secured 15.80 out of 16 points in the side movable deformable barrier test. The electric SUV also successfully cleared the side pole impact test, demonstrating strong structural integrity and occupant protection in multiple crash scenarios.

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For child occupant safety, the Punch EV received a perfect 24/24 in the dynamic crash assessment and 12/12 for Child Restraint System (CRS) installation. The remaining 9 points came from the vehicle assessment category, taking its total Child Occupant Protection score to 45/49.

Safety features

Tata Motors equips the Punch EV with a comprehensive list of safety features across all variants. These include:

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Six airbags

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

ABS with EBD

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Seat belt reminders for all occupants

Pedestrian protection measures

Rear parking sensors

Higher variants further offer features such as a 360-degree camera and blind-spot monitoring, enhancing overall driving safety.

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Slight change from previous crash test

This marks the second Bharat NCAP assessment for the Punch EV. While the updated model's Adult Occupant Protection score of 31.09 is marginally lower than the 31.46/32 achieved by the pre-facelift version in 2024, its Child Occupant Protection score remains unchanged at 45/49, indicating consistent safety standards.

Safety legacy

The latest result further strengthens Tata Motors' position as one of India's leading manufacturers in vehicle safety. With multiple models already carrying five-star crash-test ratings, the Punch EV facelift continues that legacy while offering buyers an electric SUV that combines modern features, practicality, and top-tier occupant protection. The Punch EV is currently priced from ₹9.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available with both 30 kWh and 40 kWh battery options.