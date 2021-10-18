Tata Punch launch today; here’s what you need to know

Tata Motors will launch its upcoming SUV, Punch today. Punch is the latest addition to the automaker’s popular ‘New Forever’ range of cars and SUVs. It was unveiled by the Mumbai-based auto giant on October 4 this year. Customers can book their Tata Punch on the official Tata Motors website or in a Tata Motors showroom for Rs 21,000/-.

The latest Tata SUV, has manual (MT) and automatic (AMT) transmissions. Tata Punch is equipped with the New Gen 1.2L Revotron Engine along with the latest Dyna-Pro technology which churns out 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque along with a 5-speed transmission.

The all-new Tata Motors SUV comes in two engine drive modes – Engine and Eco. It also comes with ‘Idle Start Stop’ feature that automatically turn off the engine at signals and traffics to further enhance fuel efficiency. “The Tata Punch offers the agility of a hatchback and all key capabilities of a true SUV”, said Tata Motors in a statement.

Tata's latest SUV comes in 4 distinct personas and seven colours, along with customisation packs. Though Tata has not revealed the price range of this product, this SUV is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.

On the safety front, the SUV comes with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, corner safety control, and child seat ISOFIX anchor points. Tata has also added the ‘Brake Sway’ feature which identifies the tendency of instability during abrupt braking before the ABS kicks in to avoid vehicle swaying away from the driving path.

The Tata Punch has been built on the ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture) developed under the Impact 2.0 design language. It has been designed in three Tata factories in India, Italy, and the UK. “The Punch has been developed by our three design studios in India, UK, and Italy. Over 140 design personnel participated in this project, producing hundreds of sketches, a number of design proposals and models that has ultimately led to this stunning and bold SUV, which we are extremely delighted to unveil today,” said Tata Motors Global Head of Design, Martin Uhlarik.

“We have designed a unique whitespace sub-compact SUV which carries forward the same authenticity of Tata SUVs. Its muscular surfacing and an athletic look make a perfect amalgamation for a tough SUV, living up to its bigger siblings. Intelligently designed in a compact footprint, it will be a high impact SUV and will redefine this crowded market. It is bold, young, modern yet robust, compact yet practical, tough yet playful and exudes true expression of confidence and individuality,” he added.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

