Tata Tiago CNG, Tigor CNG to be launched today

Tata Motors will launch the new Tiago and Tigor in CNG versions today. The company had started accepting pre-bookings for both models last week with a token amount of Rs 5,000 - Rs 10,000, depending on the location and variant.

Tata Motors is expected to charge a premium of around Rs 80,000 for CNG derivatives, and the price for Tata Tiago CNG is to begin at Rs 5.80 lakh and go up to Rs 8 lakh. At the same time, Tigor CNG is expected to cost Rs 6.50 lakh and go up to Rs 8.60 lakh.

Tigor was first launched in India by Tata Motors in 2017. Tigor will now become the first vehicle in the Indian market, which is offered with a petrol-only engine, battery power, and a petrol-CNG combo.

Tiago and Tigor will remain identical to their petrol-powered counterparts. The models will have a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine tuned to belt out 85 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are likely to be carried out by a five-speed manual gearbox as standard.

CNG cars are now in demand, especially in metro cities, due to the hike in fuel prices last year.

There are 3,500 CNG filling stations across 293 cities as of now compared to 1,300 stations in 143 cities in 2019, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). It will likely expand to 6,000 stations by 2025 and reach 10,000 stations by 2030.