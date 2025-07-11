Tesla bets on India: Mumbai Experience Centre launch next week despite high tariffs

Tesla is set to make a significant entry into the Indian market with the opening of its first experience centre in Mumbai on July 15. The facility is located at the Bandra Kurla Complex and represents the "launch of Tesla in India through the opening of the Tesla experience centre at Bandra Kurla Complex." This development underscores Tesla's keen interest in capitalising on the expanding Indian electric vehicle (EV) market.

Commercial shipping records from January to June reveal that Tesla has imported a range of vehicles, Superchargers, and accessories into India, primarily from China and the United States. Among these imports are six units of the Model Y, with five priced at $32,500 each, and a long-range version valued at $46,000.

Despite India imposing hefty import duties of approximately 70%, Tesla is proceeding with this approach as it confronts production surpluses and waning demand in other core markets. This strategy showcases Tesla's commitment to making a mark in India, despite the challenges posed by high tariffs and logistical intricacies. The company's decision to focus on imports at this stage highlights a strategic evaluation of market conditions and consumer preferences, which could inform future manufacturing decisions.

Tesla's current strategy indicates a cautious stance towards local manufacturing in India. Although the Indian government has encouraged the company to establish production facilities domestically, Tesla has not committed to such ventures yet. Instead, the firm appears to be concentrating on introducing imported models to Indian consumers. This methodical approach may be part of Tesla's broader plan to evaluate the market's response before making any substantial manufacturing investments. Earlier, Elon Musk had cancelled a planned visit to India where he was expected to announce major investments, which adds context to Tesla's import-focused strategy.

The Indian government has been proactive in drafting policies to support local EV production. Meanwhile, Tesla has been assembling its operational framework within the country by filling roles in sales, service, and store management, and is actively hiring for positions related to supply chain and autonomous driving. Former U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned that "if Tesla were to set up a plant in India to bypass U.S. tariffs, it would be 'unfair' to the United States," adding an international dimension to Tesla's strategic decisions as it weighs global and local interests.

In the context of the Indian market, Tesla's foray with imported models is a move to establish itself among emerging electric vehicle trends. The company's unique positioning and technological advancements may appeal to Indian consumers, paving the way for further expansion in the region. However, Tesla's progress in India will depend on how it navigates regulatory challenges and adapts to the local market conditions, considering its current focus is on capturing interest with its imported offerings rather than domestic manufacturing.